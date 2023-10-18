Intelligent Transport System Market Is Anticipated To Rise At 7.2% CAGR Through 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Intelligent Transport System Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Intelligent Transport System demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Intelligent Transport System market outlook across the globe.

market research report by Fact, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Intelligent Transport System market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of various end-use segments

The global intelligent transport system market is estimated at US$ 26.47 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a revenue of US$ 53.06 billion by 2032, increasing at a noteworthy CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Key Companies Profiled



Thales Group

Transcore

Siemens AG

Garmin Ltd.

Efkon AG

Lanner Electronics Inc.

Kapsch Trafficcom

Ricardo Plc

Tomtom International BV

Iteris Inc.

Q-Free ASA

Atkins Group Denso Corporation

Competitive Landscape

Significant partnerships with governments are expected to open new avenues for key players in the market. Such collaborations have a positive response from both, the people and government, towards intelligent transport systems, which is driving market expansion.

For instance :

Siemens collaborated with the government of Germany for the completion of the digital Autobahn test field project. Germany's first intelligent bridge is a prominent feature of this project.

Key Segments Covered in Intelligent Transport System Industry Research



by Product Offering :



Intelligent Transport Hardware



Intelligent Transport Software

Intelligent Transport Services

by System :



Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS)



Advanced Traveler Information Systems (ATIS)



Advanced Transportation Pricing Systems (ATPS)



Advanced Public Transportation Systems (APTS)

Emergency Medical Systems (EMS)

by Application :



Intelligent Traffic Control



Collision Avoidance



Parking Management



Ticketing Management



Automotive Telematics



Fleet Management & Asset Monitoring

Others

by Region :



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

