Intelligent Transport System Market Is Anticipated To Rise At 7.2% CAGR Through 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The Intelligent Transport System Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Intelligent Transport System demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Intelligent Transport System market outlook across the globe.
market research report by Fact, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Intelligent Transport System market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of various end-use segments
The global intelligent transport system market is estimated at US$ 26.47 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a revenue of US$ 53.06 billion by 2032, increasing at a noteworthy CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2032.
Download Sample Copy of This Report:
The readability score of the Intelligent Transport System market demand report is good as it offers chapter-wise layout with each section divided into a smaller sections.
The report encompasses graphs and tables to show the entire assembling. Pictorial demonstration of the definite and estimated values of key segments is visually appealing to readers.
This Intelligent Transport System market outlook report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key players and competitive analysis of Intelligent Transport System along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of product.
The Key trends Analysis of Extended Intelligent Transport System market also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future sales and demand of over the forecast period.
Key Companies Profiled
Thales Group Transcore Siemens AG Garmin Ltd. Efkon AG Lanner Electronics Inc. Kapsch Trafficcom Ricardo Plc Tomtom International BV Iteris Inc. Q-Free ASA Atkins Group Denso Corporation
Competitive Landscape
Significant partnerships with governments are expected to open new avenues for key players in the market. Such collaborations have a positive response from both, the people and government, towards intelligent transport systems, which is driving market expansion.
For instance :
Siemens collaborated with the government of Germany for the completion of the digital Autobahn test field project. Germany's first intelligent bridge is a prominent feature of this project.
Key Segments Covered in Intelligent Transport System Industry Research
by Product Offering :
Intelligent Transport Hardware Intelligent Transport Software Intelligent Transport Services by System :
Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) Advanced Traveler Information Systems (ATIS) Advanced Transportation Pricing Systems (ATPS) Advanced Public Transportation Systems (APTS) Emergency Medical Systems (EMS) by Application :
Intelligent Traffic Control Collision Avoidance Parking Management Ticketing Management Automotive Telematics Fleet Management & Asset Monitoring Others by Region :
North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa
Get Full Access of the Complete Report:
Contact:
US sales Office :
Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail:
MENAFN18102023004660010643ID1107261765
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.