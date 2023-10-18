Shura Council To Attend Arab IPU Meet On Palestine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Shura Council will participate in the 35th emergency conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, which will be held today in Baghdad, with a delegation headed by Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

This emergency conference is being held in light of the recent escalation taking place in the occupied Palestinian territories, and the brutal aggression of the occupation forces against the Palestinian brothers.

The conference seeks to take an Arab parliamentary position regarding the situation in the occupied territories, and ways to provide the necessary support to the brothers in Palestine. The Shura Council delegation participating in the conference includes a number of the council members and officials.