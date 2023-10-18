Editor-In-Chief Receives Doha Bureau Chief Of Xinhua News Agency

Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula, Dr. Khalid Mubarak Al-Shafi, recently received Wang Qiang, Doha Bureau Chief of Xinhua News Agency at the newspaper's office. They discussed cooperation prospects between the newspaper and news agency. Dr. Al-Shafi presented a copy of his book Qatari Press to Wang Qiang.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.