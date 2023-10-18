(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 17, 2023 2:33 am - Infosec Train to host a free webinar titled "Cyber Defense Unleashed: Four Days of Security Insights"

What

The "Cyber Defense Unleashed: Four Days of Security Insights" webinar, presented by InfoSec Train and led by Information Security Corporate Trainer Amit Pandey, is a four-day online workshop scheduled for October 23 to 26 from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM (IST). This event delves into the world of cybersecurity, covering topics such as Defensive Security, Security Operations Centers (SOCs), Incident Management, and Computer Forensics. This event likely focuses on providing comprehensive insights and training related to cybersecurity and defensive strategies. The name suggests a dynamic and comprehensive approach to bolstering defenses against cyber threats, making it an attractive opportunity for individuals seeking to enhance their cybersecurity knowledge and skills. The event's agenda typically includes topics like Defensive Security, Security Operations Centers, Incident Management, and Computer Forensics, all of which are essential in the realm of cybersecurity.

When

23rd to 26th October

8:00 PM to 10:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

Attending the "Cyber Defense Unleashed" webinar is a unique opportunity to gain a comprehensive understanding of crucial cybersecurity topics from an industry expert, Amit Pandey. With the promise of a CPE certificate, access to recorded sessions, post-training support, and free career guidance and mentorship, this event provides participants with the knowledge and resources to excel in the field of cybersecurity. The flexible evening timing ensures accessibility, making it an ideal choice for those looking to enhance their cybersecurity skills and advance their careers.

Agenda for the Webinar

Day 1:

Introduction to Defensive Security and Its Significance

Securing Information Through Defense in Depth

Exploring Various Types of Cyber Threats

Unpacking the Different Cyber Threat Actors

Risk Assessment and Effective Management Strategies

Interactive Q&A Session

Day 2:

Understanding the Role and Importance of a Security Operations Center (SOC)

The Necessity of a SOC and Its Purpose

Roles and Responsibilities Within a SOC

Key Functions and Operations of a SOC

Interactive Q&A Session

Day 3:

Introduction to Incidents and Incident Management

Identifying Information Security Incidents

Overview of Incident Management Processes

The Application of the Cyber Kill Chain Framework

Incorporating the Cyber Kill Chain Framework into Incident Response

Interactive Q&A Session

Day 4:

What is Computer Forensics

Comprehensive Understanding of Digital Evidence

Roles and Responsibilities of a Forensic Investigator

Navigating Legal Compliance Issues in Computer Forensics

Interactive Q&A Session

Registration Link





About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a leading IT cybersecurity company committed to enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led training and insightful events, InfosecTrain empowers professionals and organizations to safeguard sensitive information and navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. Their expertise in this domain is unrivaled as cybersecurity training and consultancy pioneers. The organization also promises to offer post-training support and recorded sessions for post-training reference.

To know more about training programs offered by InfosecTrain:

Please write back to or call at IND: 1800-843-7890 (Toll-Free) / US: +1 657-221-1127 / UK: +44 7451 208413