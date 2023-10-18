(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 17, 2023 2:33 am - Infosec Train to host a free webinar titled "Cyber Defense Unleashed: Four Days of Security Insights"
What
The "Cyber Defense Unleashed: Four Days of Security Insights" webinar, presented by InfoSec Train and led by Information Security Corporate Trainer Amit Pandey, is a four-day online workshop scheduled for October 23 to 26 from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM (IST). This event delves into the world of cybersecurity, covering topics such as Defensive Security, Security Operations Centers (SOCs), Incident Management, and Computer Forensics. This event likely focuses on providing comprehensive insights and training related to cybersecurity and defensive strategies. The name suggests a dynamic and comprehensive approach to bolstering defenses against cyber threats, making it an attractive opportunity for individuals seeking to enhance their cybersecurity knowledge and skills. The event's agenda typically includes topics like Defensive Security, Security Operations Centers, Incident Management, and Computer Forensics, all of which are essential in the realm of cybersecurity.
When
23rd to 26th October
8:00 PM to 10:00 PM (IST)
Why Attend
Attending the "Cyber Defense Unleashed" webinar is a unique opportunity to gain a comprehensive understanding of crucial cybersecurity topics from an industry expert, Amit Pandey. With the promise of a CPE certificate, access to recorded sessions, post-training support, and free career guidance and mentorship, this event provides participants with the knowledge and resources to excel in the field of cybersecurity. The flexible evening timing ensures accessibility, making it an ideal choice for those looking to enhance their cybersecurity skills and advance their careers.
Agenda for the Webinar
Day 1:
Introduction to Defensive Security and Its Significance
Securing Information Through Defense in Depth
Exploring Various Types of Cyber Threats
Unpacking the Different Cyber Threat Actors
Risk Assessment and Effective Management Strategies
Interactive Q&A Session
Day 2:
Understanding the Role and Importance of a Security Operations Center (SOC)
The Necessity of a SOC and Its Purpose
Roles and Responsibilities Within a SOC
Key Functions and Operations of a SOC
Interactive Q&A Session
Day 3:
Introduction to Incidents and Incident Management
Identifying Information Security Incidents
Overview of Incident Management Processes
The Application of the Cyber Kill Chain Framework
Incorporating the Cyber Kill Chain Framework into Incident Response
Interactive Q&A Session
Day 4:
What is Computer Forensics
Comprehensive Understanding of Digital Evidence
Roles and Responsibilities of a Forensic Investigator
Navigating Legal Compliance Issues in Computer Forensics
Interactive Q&A Session
Registration Link
About InfosecTrain
InfosecTrain is a leading IT cybersecurity company committed to enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led training and insightful events, InfosecTrain empowers professionals and organizations to safeguard sensitive information and navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. Their expertise in this domain is unrivaled as cybersecurity training and consultancy pioneers. The organization also promises to offer post-training support and recorded sessions for post-training reference.
To know more about training programs offered by InfosecTrain:
Please write back to or call at IND: 1800-843-7890 (Toll-Free) / US: +1 657-221-1127 / UK: +44 7451 208413
