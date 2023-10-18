Global Cold Plasma Market: Projected To Maintain A Healthy 16% CAGR Through 2026

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 17, 2023 5:36 am - Due to its expanding application in the treatment of infectious and cancerous diseases, rising awareness across a variety of sectors, and the rising need for ecologically friendly methods, the worldwide cold plasma market is expanding.

Cold plasma is a partially ionized gas made up of ions, electrons, ultraviolet photons, and reactive neutrals such as radicals, excited and ground-state molecules. Plasmas can also be purposely generated by dissociating gas using electricity, microwave radiation, or heat under ambient conditions. Because of its limited heat capacity, cold plasma is employed in bioengineering, medicine, and treatments.

Growing Adoption of Cold Atmospheric Plasma (CAP) Therapy in Wound Healing Drives the Cold Plasma Market

Cold atmospheric plasma therapy is a revolutionary and cutting-edge plasma medical technique. It is composed of a number of reactive molecules that transfer antibacterial action while also damaging human tissues. This method has been applauded and encouraged for use in a range of therapeutic regimes such as wound healing, tissue regeneration, and skin infection management due to its non-invasive and environmentally friendly nature. Cold plasmas at atmospheric pressure may impact different stages of wound healing by activating microorganisms in the first stage and boosting skin-related cell proliferation and migration in the second.

Use of Cold Plasma in Dentistry and Oncology Increase Demand in the Cold Plasma Market

Cold (non-thermal) plasma therapy can be used to prevent or remove bacterial, bacterial biofilm, fungal, and viral infections. Cold plasma's prospects in dentistry and cancer appear promising due to its antimicrobial characteristics and cell killing properties on cells. Cold plasma has shown encouraging outcomes in tooth whitening, biofilm deactivation in teeth, tool sterilization, and composite repair in dentistry. Cold plasma in oncology has shown promising results in in vivo and in vitro investigations, indicating that it will find a position in the treatment of cancer patients in the future. However, additional research into the mechanism of action is required.

“Growing usage of advanced technologies will drive the market. For instance, the extensive uses of dielectric barrier discharge (DBD) and the non-equilibrium atmospheric pressure plasma jet (N-APPJ) plasma discharge methods have been very effective in various biomedical applications.” - Chief Researcher, Cold Plasma Product Manufacturer, United States

The Asian Cold Plasma Market is Set to Grow

The APAC cold plasma market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years due to the adoption of technologically advanced cold plasma products in the healthcare industry, rising demand for decontaminated frozen food, and increased manufacturing in the semiconductor, textile, and polymer industries in this region. The European area market is expanding as a result of increasing R&D effort, the availability of multiple FDA-approved medications, and the presence of some of the region's major corporations.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Cold Plasma Market

Some of the key players operating in the cold plasma market are Apyx Medical Corporation, Nordson Corporation, P2i, and Relyon Plasma GmbH, among others.

Companies Aggressive Growth Strategies to Increase their Market Share in Cold Plasma Market

Players operating in the global cold plasma market are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions, and new product launches to garner higher market share. For instance,

In October 2021, Plasmacure secured a new series of funding from a consortium with Topfonds Gelderland, NextGen Ventures, European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund, and Credenti B.V. (a group of informal investors) to carry out clinical studies and to sell their product internationally.

In October 2021, Reylon Plasma announced the launch of its compact integration solution piezobrush ® PZ3-I in Bondexpo trade fair preview. The compact integration solution is suitable for a wide variety of surface applications.

