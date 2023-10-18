Updated Corporate Presentation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) (“Mkango”) is pleased to announce that, following the acquisition of HyProMag Ltd, the corporate presentation has been updated in line with Mkango's vision and strategy of sustainably sourcing rare earths for the green transition. The updated presentation is now available on the Company's website .

Mkango Resources also announces that it will be attending the 19th International Rare Earths Conference in San Antonio, U.S., hosted by Metal Events, from October 18-20, 2023.