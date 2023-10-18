Norsk Hydro: Status Share Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA. Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 22, 2023

End date of the share buyback program: February 29, 2024 Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 11.10.23 110 599 62.28 6 887 608 12.10.23 70 000 62.75 4 392 724 13.10.23 94 984 61.48 5 839 236 16.10.23 174 029 61.83 10 760 422 17.10.23 177 635 60.82 10 803 956 Previous transactions 3 092 237 Total transactions under the program 3 719 484 63.35 235 617 822





Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 15 096 878 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 18 816 362 shares, corresponding to 0.9% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

