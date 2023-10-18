Kyrgyzstan Unveils Number Of Hydro, Solar And Wind Stations Under Construction

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 18. Currently, there are 51 small and medium-sized hydropower plants, along with 16 solar and wind power stations of varying capacities, under construction in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, made this statement during a meeting with members of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy and representatives from leading German companies in Berlin.

He made an emphasis on Kambarata -1 hydroelectric power station project with an estimated capacity of 1,860 megawatts. In this regard, President Japarov welcomed the participation of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in hydroenergy projects in Kyrgyzstan.

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan signed a roadmap for the construction of Kambarata HPP-1 in the Kyrgyz Jalal-Abad region on January 6, 2023. The HPP is expected to improve the energy security of these three countries.

Japarov went on to note that Kyrgyzstan has over 3,500 water sources of varying lengths, including 30 major rivers, contributing to more than 40 percent of the water resources in the entire region.

Addressing the significance of enhancing transport connectivity, Japarov highlighted that the historic Silk Road once passed across Central Asian countries and Kyrgyzstan, serving as a vital link in global trade. Today, this transport route is being revived.

He pointed out that Kyrgyzstan's strategically advantageous geographic location on trade routes, serving as a crucial bridge connecting East and West.

"Recognizing the need to expand trade and logistical ties, we have initiated a strategically important and large-scale project to construct the 'China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan' railway," Japarov said. He believes that the successful implementation of this project will significantly enhance the trade, economic, and transit potential of Central Asia.

Japarov extended an invitation to German entrepreneurs to participate in the reconstruction and construction of new transport and logistics hubs, not only in the Kyrgyzstan but also in the whole region.