Kyrgyzstan Unveils Number Of Hydro, Solar And Wind Stations Under Construction

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 18. Currently,
there are 51 small and medium-sized hydropower plants, along with
16 solar and wind power stations of varying capacities, under
construction in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.
President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, made this statement
during a meeting with members of the Eastern Committee of the
German Economy and representatives from leading German companies in
Berlin.
He made an emphasis on Kambarata -1 hydroelectric power station
project with an estimated capacity of 1,860 megawatts. In this
regard, President Japarov welcomed the participation of Kazakhstan
and Uzbekistan in hydroenergy projects in Kyrgyzstan.
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan signed a roadmap for the
construction of Kambarata HPP-1 in the Kyrgyz Jalal-Abad region on
January 6, 2023. The HPP is expected to improve the energy security
of these three countries.
Japarov went on to note that Kyrgyzstan has over 3,500 water
sources of varying lengths, including 30 major rivers, contributing
to more than 40 percent of the water resources in the entire
region.
Addressing the significance of enhancing transport connectivity,
Japarov highlighted that the historic Silk Road once passed across
Central Asian countries and Kyrgyzstan, serving as a vital link in
global trade. Today, this transport route is being revived.
He pointed out that Kyrgyzstan's strategically advantageous
geographic location on trade routes, serving as a crucial bridge
connecting East and West.
"Recognizing the need to expand trade and logistical ties, we
have initiated a strategically important and large-scale project to
construct the 'China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan' railway," Japarov said.
He believes that the successful implementation of this project will
significantly enhance the trade, economic, and transit potential of
Central Asia.
Japarov extended an invitation to German entrepreneurs to
participate in the reconstruction and construction of new transport
and logistics hubs, not only in the Kyrgyzstan but also in the
whole region.
