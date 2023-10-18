Volumes Of Oil Shipped To Germany From Kazakhstan Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 18. The volume of Kazakh oil supplied through the system of main oil pipelines of Transneft PJSC (world's largest Russian pipeline company in the field of transportation of oil and petroleum products) in the direction of the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany amounted to 589,600 tons from January through September 2023, KazTransOil JSC (an oil pipeline company of the Republic of Kazakhstan that provides services for transporting oil to the domestic market, for transit purposes, and for export) told Trend .

As the company noted, in October, KazTransOil JSC plans to supply 100,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany.

In December 2022, KazTransOil JSC applied to Transneft PJSC to transport 1.2 million tons of Kazakh oil in 2023 through the system of Transneft oil pipelines in the direction of the oil delivery point Adamova Zastava for further transit to Germany. The transit of oil is within the framework agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation, dated June 7, 2002.

In February, KazTransOil JSC transported the first batch of Kazakh oil to Germany in the amount of 20,000 tons.

KazTransOil JSC confirms that it is technically possible to transport 1.2 tons of Kazakh oil in the direction of the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany, but the actual volumes of oil transportation depend on the requests of oil companies.