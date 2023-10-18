Volumes Of Oil Shipped To Germany From Kazakhstan Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 18. The volume of
Kazakh oil supplied through the system of main oil pipelines of
Transneft PJSC (world's largest Russian pipeline company in the
field of transportation of oil and petroleum products) in the
direction of the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further
delivery to Germany amounted to 589,600 tons from January through
September 2023, KazTransOil JSC (an oil pipeline company of the
Republic of Kazakhstan that provides services for transporting oil
to the domestic market, for transit purposes, and for export) told
Trend .
As the company noted, in October, KazTransOil JSC plans to
supply 100,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany.
In December 2022, KazTransOil JSC applied to Transneft PJSC to
transport 1.2 million tons of Kazakh oil in 2023 through the system
of Transneft oil pipelines in the direction of the oil delivery
point Adamova Zastava for further transit to Germany. The transit
of oil is within the framework agreement between the Government of
the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian
Federation, dated June 7, 2002.
In February, KazTransOil JSC transported the first batch of
Kazakh oil to Germany in the amount of 20,000 tons.
KazTransOil JSC confirms that it is technically possible to
transport 1.2 tons of Kazakh oil in the direction of the Adamova
Zastava oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany, but the
actual volumes of oil transportation depend on the requests of oil
companies.
MENAFN18102023000187011040ID1107261701
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.