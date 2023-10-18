Turkmenistan Dwindles Aviation Fuel Purchases From Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 18. Turkmenistan purchased more than 206 tons of aviation fuel from
Türkiye in July this year, slightly reduced compared to a month
earlier, Trend reports.
According to Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority
(EPDK), these figures amount to 0.02 percent of the total Turkish
exports of petroleum products in the specified period.
The last time Turkmenistan purchased 271 tons of aviation fuel
from Türkiye in June 2023. Thus, Turkmenistan's import of Turkish
aviation fuel in the first seven months of 2023 amounted to 2,356
tons.
Turkmenistan imported 346.2 tons of aviation fuel from Türkiye
last year, which is 37.7 percent less than in the same period of
2021 (555.8 tons).
Meanwhile, Türkiye and Turkmenistan are actively fostering
bilateral trade ties. Additionally, both nations are reciprocally
making investments in diverse sectors, including construction,
energy, and agriculture.
MENAFN18102023000187011040ID1107261699
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.