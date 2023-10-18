Turkmenistan Dwindles Aviation Fuel Purchases From Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 18. Turkmenistan purchased more than 206 tons of aviation fuel from Türkiye in July this year, slightly reduced compared to a month earlier, Trend reports.

According to Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), these figures amount to 0.02 percent of the total Turkish exports of petroleum products in the specified period.

The last time Turkmenistan purchased 271 tons of aviation fuel from Türkiye in June 2023. Thus, Turkmenistan's import of Turkish aviation fuel in the first seven months of 2023 amounted to 2,356 tons.

Turkmenistan imported 346.2 tons of aviation fuel from Türkiye last year, which is 37.7 percent less than in the same period of 2021 (555.8 tons).

Meanwhile, Türkiye and Turkmenistan are actively fostering bilateral trade ties. Additionally, both nations are reciprocally making investments in diverse sectors, including construction, energy, and agriculture.