ICD Intends To Carry Out Its Business Plan In Azerbaijan - CEO (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. In Azerbaijan,
the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector
(ICD) aims to implement its strategic direction and business plan
for developing the private sector, Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, Chief
Executive Officer of the International Islamic Trade Finance
Corporation and Acting Chief Executive Officer of ICD (members of
the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group), said in an exclusive
interview with Trend .
He noted that the business plan will be implemented through
approving financing lines for banks and non-banking financial
institutions to support private projects and small and medium-sized
companies.
Direct financing for private sector companies, especially
industrial companies that direct their production for export, in
addition to financing energy and infrastructure projects.
Finally, by supporting the development of Islamic capital
markets.
"The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private
Sector is a multilateral development financial institution and is
the private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB)
Group. ICD is mandated to support the economic development of the
member countries through the provision of Shariah compliant finance
for private sector projects and encouraging cross border
investments. As part of our strategic direction and business plan,
we envision to:
Serve our member countries based on their development
needs; Enhance our Governance Model and Organizational
Excellence; Grow in a financially sustainable way; Deepen collaboration within the IsDB Group, Financial
Institutions and our other partners," he explained.
MENAFN18102023000187011040ID1107261698
