Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 290,050

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to October 18, 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 290,050 Russian military personnel, including 620 soldiers over the past day.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Facebook .

Moreover, the Ukrainian troops destroyed 4,981 (+2 over the past day) enemy tanks, 9,420 (+15) armored fighting vehicles, 6,944 (+8) artillery systems, 814 MLRS, 547 air defense systems, 319 (+1) aircraft, 323 (+6) helicopters, 5,301 (+10) operational-tactical UAVs, 1,534 (+1) cruise missiles, 20 ships/boats, 1 submarine, 9,303 (+10) vehicles and fuel tanks, 982 special equipment units.

Data are being updated.

As reported, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched 15 strikes on enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters and three strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems over the past day.