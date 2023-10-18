Invaders Hit Kherson Region 70 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, October 17, the Russian army launched 70 strikes on Kherson region, injuring six people.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 70 strikes, firing 404 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRS, IFVs, tanks, aircraft and UAVs. The enemy fired 16 shells at the city of Kherson," Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin posted on Facebook .

According to Prokudin, the Russian military hit the residential neighborhoods of the settlements, the building of an educational institution, a railway transport company, a park and an embankment in Kherson.

As a result of Russian aggression, six people were injured.