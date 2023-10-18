Azerbaijan, China Sign Memorandum Of Understanding

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the
Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the National Energy
Administration of China, Azernews reports.
According to the Ministry of Energy, the memorandum was signed
during the meeting of Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, who is
visiting China within the framework of the Belt and Road Forum for
International Cooperation, with Zhang Jianhua, the head of the
National Energy Administration of China.
The MoU outlines the commitment of both countries to cooperate
in the development of energy projects, including the exploration
and development of offshore wind energy resources. The agreement
also includes provisions for the exchange of technical knowledge
and expertise in the energy sector, as well as the promotion of
investment in energy projects.
The signing of the MoU is an important step in the development
of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and China, and is expected
to lead to increased investment in the energy sector in both
countries. This agreement is also expected to help promote the use
of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan, as well as support the
participation of the private sector in this area to improve
financial sustainability and efficiency of the energy sector.
The MoU is a positive step forward in the development of energy
cooperation between Azerbaijan and China, and is expected to lead
to increased investment in the energy sector in both countries.
This agreement will help to ensure that the renewable energy sector
has a significant position in production and consumption, and will
help to promote the sustainable exploration and development of
mineral resources for mutual economic and resource security.
MENAFN18102023000195011045ID1107261691
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.