1949 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurated Al-Amiri Hospital. The sea-side hospital contained 45 beds, 13 doctors and two nurses.

1958 -- Liaison officers of regional offices for the boycott of Israel met in Kuwait. Officers from Sudan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Arab United Republic (Egypt and Syria), Lebanon and Libya attended the two-week conference.

2005 -- The National Bank of Kuwait opened an office in Shanghai to be the first Arab bank with a branch in China.

2008 -- Kuwait's ophthalmologist Dr. Khaled Al-Sabti registered a patent and published by the British Journal of Ophthalmology.

2010 -- Arab Finance Ministers, meeting in Kuwait, approved management regulations of a special bank account proposed by Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Arab countries at a capital of USD 1.2 billion.

2010 -- Kuwait Television won three awards, including gold, for the religious program "Nojoum Al-Kenanah." 2010 -- Kuwaiti Wushu champions won eight medals, including one gold, in the world Kung Fu and tai chi tournament, held in Turkey.

2013 -- Mustafa Boodai, a renowned businessman, passed away at age of 77.

2014 -- Qadsiya SC won the 11th Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) Cup, beating Iraq's Irbil in penalty shot out 4-2.

2016 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah honored para-athlete Ahmad Neqa Al-Mutairi for winning the gold medal in the wheelchair race at the 15th Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

2022 -- Kuwait National Assembly elected MP Ahmad Al-Saadoun as speaker of the the 17th Legislative session. (end) bs