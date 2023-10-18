Kuwait Crude Oil Drop 39 Cents Tues. To USD 93.81 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil dropped 39 cents during Tuesday's trading to reach USD 93.81 per barrel compared with USD 94.20 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Wednesday. Brent futures also lost 25 cents to USD 89.90 pb and West Texas Intermediate maintained value at USD 86.66 pb. (end) km

