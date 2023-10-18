Met Predicts Dry, Warmer Days After Rains, Snow In J & K

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that weather was going to be mainly dry from October 19-21.“The days will be warmer,” he said.

However, he said, from October 22-23, the weather is expected to be generally cloudy.“There is possibility of light rain/snowfall (over higher reaches) at scattered places of J&K during these days,” he said, adding,“From October 24-28, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy.” Overall, he said, there is no forecast of any major rain and snowfall for the next 10 days in J&K and Ladakh.

He said that the weather was favourable for harvesting and all outdoor activities.

In the past few days, there was considerable drop in mercury with Srinagar recording a maximum of 11.6°C on Tuesday which was 10.1°C below normal for the summer capital.

There are reports of fresh light snowfall from Gulmarg, Sadnatop, Peer ki Gali, Simthan Pass, Gurez, Tulail, Sonamarg, the Zojila axis on the Srinagar-Leh Highway besides the upper reaches.

Also Jammu city recorded a maximum of 17.8°C on October 17 which was 13.5°C below normal for the winter

capital.



