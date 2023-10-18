(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Tiukkanen
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tiukkanen, Ari
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20231017110626_100
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-10-16
Venue: XETA
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 762 Unit price: 3.28 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 762 Volume weighted average price: 3.28 EUR
MENAFN18102023004107003653ID1107261646
