Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Tiukkanen

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tiukkanen, Ari
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20231017110626_100
Transaction date: 2023-10-16
Venue: XETA
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 762 Unit price: 3.28 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 762 Volume weighted average price: 3.28 EUR





