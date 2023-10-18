China Electric Bus Market Size, Share & Forecasts, 2030 By Mobility Foresights Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) China has become a global trailblazer in the realm of electric vehicles (EVs), and its electric bus market is no exception. As the world grapples with urbanization and environmental challenges, China's electric bus market is setting the stage for a sustainable and efficient public transportation system.

China's electric bus market has emerged as a frontrunner in the global transition to eco-friendly public transportation. With the ever-increasing need for sustainable urban mobility solutions, electric buses have risen to the occasion, reshaping the way we move within cities.

KEY FINDINGS

BEVs will see an increased growth as compared to PHEVs. Fuel cell vehicles are being experimented across various provinces but the infrastructure development is not at par with electric vehicles hence will require more time to compete substantially with electric vehiclesMajority of the buses sold are sold to governmental organizations to run the public service bus in various cities such as Beijing, Shenzen etc with 100% of the buses used for public transport in Shenzen being electricDue to the COVID, there was a decrease in production and sales as the factories were shut for ~4 weeks and demand for the buses too. For reference China sold 437,400 units buses in 2020, down by 4.05%. The medium & large-sized buses' sales were down by 32% and 23.3% respectively. 45,000 & 58,100 units of medium & large sized buses were sold respectively in 2020.Light buses accounted for 334,400 of these units up by 6.5%





Several Chinese companies have established themselves as major players in the electric bus industry. Companies like BYD, Yutong, and Zhongtong have taken the lead in producing electric buses, both for domestic use and export to other countries. BYD, in particular, stands out as a pioneer, with its electric buses operating in numerous cities worldwide.





MARKET DYNAMICS

The success of electric buses in China can be attributed to their environmental benefits, low operating costs, and government incentives. Many Chinese cities have introduced policies and subsidies to promote electric public transportation, making it an attractive choice for municipalities aiming to reduce pollution and improve air quality.





ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT

One of the significant advantages of electric buses is their positive environmental impact. They produce zero tailpipe emissions and contribute to reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. As China grapples with urban air quality challenges, electric buses have emerged as a key solution for cleaner urban transportation.





FUTURE PROSPECTS

The future of the electric bus market in China looks promising. As cities continue to address congestion and pollution, electric buses offer a sustainable solution. Technological advancements, such as improved battery technology and charging infrastructure, are likely to further enhance their appeal.

