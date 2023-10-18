Global EV Traction Motor Market Size, Share & Forecasts, 2030 By Mobility Foresights Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Electric vehicles (EVs) are at the forefront of a global shift towards sustainable transportation. The heart of these cutting-edge vehicles lies in their traction motor , a vital component responsible for converting electrical power into motion.

Electric mobility is no longer a futuristic concept; it's our reality. Behind the scenes, the EV traction motor plays a crucial role in propelling these vehicles silently and efficiently.

Download Free PDF Sample @





KEY FINDINGS

In-sourcing traction motors is the #1 trend in the global EV traction motor market. More than 75% traction motors produced globally in 2021 will be manufactured in-houseIn PHEV segment, dedicated hybrid transmission and e-axle are predominantAs many more new BEV platforms get closer to production, we believe the market for 100-200kW will expand from 26% share in 2020 to 35% by 2025.COVID has slowed down the market growth in 2020 but the EVs definitely did not lose momentum like global auto production, with an increase of 32% YoY. Post 2021, we expect further growth in electric and electrified vehicles





TYPES OF EV TRACTION MOTORS

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors (PMSM): PMSM motors are known for their high efficiency and power density. They utilize permanent magnets to generate magnetic fields and are commonly found in modern EVs for their superior performance.

Induction Motors: These motors don't use permanent magnets. Instead, they rely on electromagnetic induction to create a magnetic field. They are cost-effective and robust, making them suitable for various EV applications.

Switched Reluctance Motors (SRM): SRM motors offer a unique design that features fewer moving parts, increasing their reliability and efficiency. They are becoming increasingly popular in the EV industry.





MARKET DYNAMICS

The EV traction motor market has witnessed a significant surge in recent years. With governments worldwide emphasizing clean energy and stricter emissions regulations, the demand for electric vehicles is soaring. This drives innovation and competition among manufacturers to produce more efficient and cost-effective traction motors.

EV traction motors are the engines of electric vehicles. They convert electrical energy from the battery into mechanical energy to drive the wheels. Their efficiency and performance directly impact an EV's range, acceleration, and overall driving experience.

EV traction motors are a linchpin in the sustainability efforts of the automotive industry. By improving energy efficiency and reducing emissions, they contribute to a cleaner environment and a reduced dependence on fossil fuels.





Conclusion

The EV traction motor market is poised for significant growth as electric mobility continues to take center stage. As technology advances and electric vehicles become more widespread, these critical components will play an increasingly vital role. Understanding the various types of traction motors, their market dynamics, and their impact on EV performance is crucial for comprehending the future of electric mobility.

Browse Full Market Research Report with TOC –





Find Trending Reports:

Global Bipolar stepper motor driver market

Global embedded motor controller market

Global Motor control microprocessor market

Global transmission sensor ics market





About Mobility Foresights ,

We are among the very few market research firms globally, specialized in mobility domain(s). Our zone of research entails automotive, aerospace, marine, locomotive, logistics and construction & agricultural equipment. We deal in syndicated research, custom research and consumer research for all the above domains mentioned.

We envision the future of mobility every single day, following mobility domains is not just our profession rather it's our passion. We are here, just to serve you in the most ideal way and your fulfillment is above everything else. Know More –



