Europe Cement Market Size, Share & Forecasts, 2030 By Mobility Foresights Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The cement industry is a cornerstone of construction, underpinning the growth and development of nations. In Europe, this market plays a vital role in infrastructure development, housing, and countless other construction projects.

Cement is the fundamental building block of any construction project, and Europe boasts a thriving cement market. From the foundations of skyscrapers to the sidewalks we walk on, cement is the unsung hero in our built environment.

The European cement market is home to major industry players. Companies like LafargeHolcim, HeidelbergCement, and CRH are at the forefront of cement production. They have a significant footprint, not only in Europe but also globally.

The Europe cement market is subject to various influences, from economic factors to environmental regulations. The demand for cement in the construction industry remains robust, driven by the ongoing need for infrastructure development and urbanization.

The European cement sector has set an objective of reaching net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.

It also aims to reduce emissions in the sector by 30pc by 2030 for cement and by 40pc down the value chain.

The strategy involves all elements of the cement value chain: clinker, cement, concrete, construction and (re)carbonation.

MARKET DYNAMICS

In Europe, Turkey is the largest country in terms of cement production.

Residential construction is increasing on the back of government projects of affordable housing schemes. At the same time, infrastructure spending is also expanding.

Under Turkey's Vision 2023, the government planned to build 70,000 km of roads network and 20,000 km of the railway network.

There are other various government projects under private-public partnerships including bridges, airports, tunnels, railway stations, etc.

Moreover, energy projects and healthcare projects are also underway. Overall, the Turkish demand for cement is expected to remain elevated during the forthcoming years.

The Cleantech Scale-up Coalition was established by Ecocem, an Irish company that specialises in low-carbon cement, in collaboration with seven other European businesses.

