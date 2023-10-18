Wisekey And Aesopower Team Up To Introduce Secure Street Lighting Controller To Smart City Market

GENEVA – October 18, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, today announced that its Semiconductors & PKI subsidiary SEALSQ Corp. (“SEALSQ”) (NASDAQ: LAES) was selected by Aesopower, a leading wireless connectivity solution provider, to supply its secure element ValutIC408 into their street lighting controller with cryptographic technology that can safeguard the device against the most sophisticated cyberattacks.

The VaultIC408 is a tamper resistant secure microcontroller with embedded firmware designed for strong device authentication and secure communication. The targeted markets are smart city applications (such as smart hubs, smart metering, smart street lighting), industrial equipment, medical equipment and smart appliances. VaultIC408 is a hardware secure element that can be used in various applications such as IP protection, access control, IoT or hardware protection.

“Smart infrastructure vendors face many security challenges when deploying connected street lighting systems including device identity, tamper resistant storage, and secure communication,” said David Khalifa, VP of Global Sales for WISeKey.“Through this partnership, WISeKey is making the SEALSQ VaultIC408 high-performance, tamperproof vault and crypto processor, a cybersecurity industry-leading technology, available to Aesopower.”

Aesopower's VP Austin Kuo said,“We are pleased to collaborate with SEALSQ in offering complete secure solutions for smart street lighting controller targeting particularly the smart city. This partnership enables us to bring the latest advancements in technology to our customers. We look forward to a successful collaboration with SEALSQ.”

About Aesopower

AESOPOWER is ODM/OEM product design and manufacturing wireless products, and now, with a new look, it has entered the field of smart city and led the revolution of smart street lights. We offer a complete range of NEMA street light IoT products, with a particular focus on Bluetooth, WiFi and NBIoT wireless device design, as well as cloud management platform services.

Now, AESOPOWER makes cities smarter and greener, through AESOPOWER's smart street light system, not only brings bright lighting to smart cities, but also has LPWAN's advanced NBIoT IoT technology and FIPS standard to achieve safer, more efficient and more energy-saving street lighting system. Whether it's Bluetooth, NBIoT or WiFi, wireless devices enable remote monitoring and intelligent adjustment to ensure that city street lighting systems are always in top condition.

In addition, the AESOPOWER cloud management platform provides cities with a powerful tool to easily manage and monitor the entire street light network. Energy consumption can be tracked in real time, cost savings can be saved, and the operation of street lights can be optimized to ensure sustainable urban development.

AESOPOWER is committed to providing smarter and more efficient street lighting solutions for smart cities, and the city becomes a true smart city. We look forward to working with you to create a better future. For more information, please visit

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ (Nasdaq: LAES) is a subsidiary of the WISeKey Group that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our Post-Quantum solutions include Post-Quantum microchips and devices that can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication devices, Home Automation, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, visit

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit .

Press and investor contacts: