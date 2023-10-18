Green Bay Packers' Star Rashan Gary Shares How Dyslexia Is His Secret Weapon On The Football Field

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rashan and Elliot on Lesson in Dyslexic Thinking podcast episode

Superstar line backer for the Green Bay Packers, Rashan Gary, talks about how being Dyslexic gives him the edge against his opponents

- Rashan Gary, Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking PodcastUSA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Superstar line backer for the Green Bay Packers, Rashan Gary talks to Dyslexic Thinking expert and CEO & Founder of Made By Dyslexia , Kate Griggs on a new episode of the chart-topping podcast 'Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking' about how being dyslexia gives him the edge on the football field.In the episode, Made by Dyslexia ambassador and USA Today All-USA Defensive Player of the Year, Rashan talks about the support of his mother, how Dyslexic Thinking allows him to see plays before they have even happened and how it's important to see failing as learning.“Having dyslexia means I go above and beyond in whatever I put my mind to, failure has never been an option for me”.Rashan Gary, Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking PodcastDyslexic Thinking in sports has many advantages, including strong visual memory, perseverance, intuition, exceptional focus and spatial awareness. This ability to visualise, or see how set pieces should play out, helps dyslexics players approach the game differently, and gives them an added advantage over others on the pitch.Rashan is also joined in this episode by Elliot Cox, a young US racing driver who talks about how his Dyslexic Thinking skills guide him around the race track. Elliot and Rashan are not the only sports stars to use their Dyslexic Thinking skills, they join Muhammad Ali, Sir Jackie Stewart and basketball legend, Magic Johnson, and many more, that all had the power of Dyslexic Thinking on their side.To listen to the full episode on Apple , Spotify or Amazon or watch on YouTubeMade By Dyslexia's mission is to train every school and every workplace to empower Dyslexic Thinking with free education and workplace training. More details on the free training courses, and information can be found at .

Lessons In Dyslexic Thinking podcast recording from Made By Dyslexia