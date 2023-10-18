Experience Cutting-Edge Services And Receive A Free 24-Hour UI/UX Proposal At GITEX

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Colombo, Sri Lanka, 17th October 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Fcode Labs, a trailblazer in retail technology with headquarters in Sri Lanka and Singapore, is set to unveil groundbreaking solutions at GITEX 2023, taking place from October 16th to 20th, 2023, at Hall 26, Stall P10. Known for its prowess in digital product development, AI, Healthtech, and Blockchain, Fcode Labs is not only showcasing innovation but also extending an exclusive offers to participants.







Exclusive Offer: Free UI/UX Proposals in 24 Hours

As a limited-time offer for GITEX 2023 participants, Fcode Labs is providing a free UI/UX proposal delivered within 24 hours. This offer aims to showcase the company's expertise in creating seamless and user-friendly solutions for retailers, emphasizing the commitment to prompt and high-quality service.

About Fcode Labs

Fcode Labs, headquartered in Sri Lanka and Singapore, leads the forefront in digital product development, AI, Healthtech, and Blockchain. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to elevate the retail experience, from cutting-edge AI applications to innovative Healthtech solutions and secure Blockchain implementations.

For media inquiries or interviews during GITEX 2023, please contact:

Web :