NOMINATE NOW For The 2Nd Annual CX And Loyalty Summit And Awards MENA

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, 17th October 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , “If you want customers to respect your brand, honor and respect them. That's the key to loyalty – simple integrity.”, said Yara Wehbe – Head of Business Excellence at Masafi, at the inaugural edition of the CX & Loyalty Summit & Awards – organized by Verve Management. As markets become more competitive and consumer expectations evolve, organizations are beginning to recognize that loyalty is not only a byproduct of satisfaction, but a strategic imperative in retention.
With the stage set and anticipation peaking, the 2nd Annual CX & Loyalty Summit & Awards MENA is back. Taking place at the Meydan Hotel, Dubai, UAE on November 1st & 2nd – amongst a global CX audience – the CX & Loyalty Awards taking place on Day 1 of the event this year is setting out to recognize the most invaluable Customer Experience leaders dedicated to excellence in the region.
Do you know a CX trailblazer whose craft is worthy of recognition? Or rather, is your organization the epitome of customer-centricity? The time has come to celebrate visionaries who've shaped the future of CX & loyalty across the board.
Nominations are now open for the following categories:
CX Leader of the Year – MENA 2023
Best Customer Experience Team – MENA 2023
Best Customer Loyalty Program – MENA 2023
Leading Customer-Centric Organization – MENA 2023
Customer Happiness Government Organization – MENA 2023
Best Newly Launched Loyalty program of the Year – MENA 2023
Nomination Deadline – 21st October, 2023
Now in its second year, the CX & Loyalty Summit & Awards is the premier event celebrating the revolution that surrounds the importance of customer retention and brand loyalty.“We're thrilled to witness this initiative come to fruition again. The CX & Loyalty Summit has grown to become a beacon for CX and loyalty enthusiasts from all over the region.”, says Sabah Parvez – Managing Director at Verve Management – the UAE's leading business intelligence organization that's worked towards putting forth events that continually shine a spotlight on key industries in the MENA region.
Through the course of two days – teeming with expert insight and networking opportunities – attendees are gearing up to stay ahead of the curve with discussions on the latest trends shaping customer experiences.
