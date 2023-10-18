Money Transfers To Georgia Down 26.7% Year-On-Year In September

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia received $283.9 million remittances from abroad in
September, with the figure marking a 26.7 percent decrease compared
to the same month in 2022, the National Bank of Georgia said on
Monday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
Russia ($59), Italy ($43) and the United States
($41) were the countries with the largest remittance senders
in September.
Image:
NBG
Overall, the vast majority - 95.8 percent - of all money
transfers from abroad came from 23 countries.
Last month, remittances from Georgia totalled $28.9 million,
compared to $32 million in September 2022.
