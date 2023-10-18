Money Transfers To Georgia Down 26.7% Year-On-Year In September

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia received $283.9 million remittances from abroad in September, with the figure marking a 26.7 percent decrease compared to the same month in 2022, the National Bank of Georgia said on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Russia ($59), Italy ($43) and the United States ($41) were the countries with the largest remittance senders in September.





Image: NBG

Overall, the vast majority - 95.8 percent - of all money transfers from abroad came from 23 countries.

Last month, remittances from Georgia totalled $28.9 million, compared to $32 million in September 2022.