Road Infrastructure Projects As Integral Part Of Azerbaijan's Economy

If we compare a country with a human body, then roads can be
considered veins. Without veins, the human body cannot get proper
nutrition and develop. Like a body without veins, a roadless
country cannot provide the proper movement of people and
transportation of products and is doomed to be stagnant. Thus, the
construction of modern road and transport infrastructure is
extremely important to ensure sustainable and balanced development
of districts, towns, and cities of countries. If we leaf through
the pages of history, we can see that big cities emerged on the
roads. So, all countries in the world throughout history have been
keen to develop road infrastructure.
Keeping pace with the rapidly developing modern world,
Azerbaijan has always paid special attention to road
infrastructure. Over the past three decades over 11,000 km of roads
have been constructed in the country. Besides, in recent years,
highway and local intercity and inter-rural highways in Azerbaijan
have been fundamentally reconstructed and improved, as well as new
highways, bridges, and overpasses have been built and put into use
for the population.
However, road construction and maintenance are very expensive,
and it pushes countries to borrow big money and get indebted.
Meanwhile, countries found a way out and the solution is toll
roads. This method enables a country to channel money collected
from the road to maintain infrastructure. Yet, the legislation
allows to construction of toll roads, but Azerbaijan has never used
it. According to the legislation, toll highways can be created if
there is a free highway whose quality meets the requirements of
state standards, and this does not have a negative impact on the
vulnerable population. Because using a variety of routes depends on
choice. Toll roads have some pros. For example, the toll road is
shorter than the conventional road and the speed limit is higher.
Short distances and high speeds will allow users to save time and
fuel. However, it should be noted here that necessary maintenance
work must be done on traditional roads, as well.
As the saying goes, there's a first time for everything.
Azerbaijan has started experiencing toll roads as well. The new
129-kilometer section of the state border highway M-1
Baku-Guba-Russian Federation, starting from H.Z. Taghiyev
settlement, was defined as a toll road by the Cabinet of Ministers
Resolution No. 309 dated September 5, 2023.
It is worth noting that the M-1 Baku-Guba-Russian Federation
state border highway, which is a part of the "North-South"
international transport corridor, starting from the H.Z. Taghiyev
settlement, plays an important role in strengthening the transport
infrastructure of Azerbaijan. This road will enable Azerbaijan to
expand its opportunities to participate in transit transportation.
In addition, it will reduce the delivery time of goods in transit
and local freight transportation through the territory of the
country and it will give an additional impetus to the development
of tourism in the region.
State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads applied to the
Tariff (price) Council for the determination of fares for the use
of that road. Tariff Council determined fares and condition for the
new highway and they are as follow:
1. AZN 0.093 ($0.053) per 1 km (AZN12 ($7.06) for the entire
road) for passenger cars and trucks weighing up to 3.5 tons with
VAT;
2. AZN0.116 ($0.065) per 1 km (about AZN15 ($8.8) for the entire
road) for trucks and other machines and mechanisms with a combined
weight of more than 3.5 tons including VAT;
3. AZN0.078 ($0.046) per 1 km (AZN10 ($5.88) for the entire
road) on buses with VAT;
4. AZN0.194 ($0.11) per 1 km (AZN 25 ($14.71) for the entire
road) for the use of toll roads for trailer and semi-trailer
vehicles, including 3-4 axles or TIRs, together with VAT.
5. The amount of the payment for the trip is determined by
taking into account the technical grade of the highway, the
distance traveled by the vehicle, weight, and the number of trips
per month with the monitoring conducted by the relevant
institutions.
6. According to the decision of the Tariff Council, the State
Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads will present its proposals
for determining the weekly, monthly, and annual tariffs for the use
of the toll road in accordance with international practice.
7. The length of the paid part of the road built in the
direction of the Baku-Russian Federation is 129 km, the number of
traffic lanes is 4, and the number of entry-exit points is 6. Each
station has 2 input and 2 output lines.
8. The decision enters into force on October 20, 2023.
As it was stressed toll roads are widely used in international
practice. Approved tariffs are optimal compared to regional
countries. The decision can be found in the "Decisions of the
Council" section of the official website of the Tariff (price)
Council (>
