Border Guards Hit Russian TOR M2 Missile System With Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the southern direction, fighters of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed three units of Russian equipment and damaged TOR M2 air defense missile system with drones.

"In the southern direction, combat UAV operators of the State Border Guard Service destroyed three units of enemy equipment, a firing position and damaged a TOR M2 air defense missile system," the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine posted on Facebook and published a corresponding video.

The enemy also suffered manpower losses, the Service noted.