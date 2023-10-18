Shmyhal: UAH 62B Already Allocated From Recovery Fund For Infrastructure Restoration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) UAH 62 billion has already been allocated from the Recovery Fund for the restoration of critical and social infrastructure.

"The second area of recovery is critical and social infrastructure. We allocated UAH 62 billion from the Recovery Fund. Of them, UAH 11.3 billion is for recovery projects in the social sphere and housing and communal services. UAH 3.5 billion – for the construction and reconstruction of infrastructure, housing and public facilities. Another almost UAH 19 billion will be spent on works at energy facilities," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at the Cabinet's meeting on October 17.

According to him, another important aspect is shelters in schools. For this, the government allocated UAH 1.5 billion in subventions to the regions.

"The works are ongoing, the relevant ministries report on the progress of restoration works," the Prime Minister added.

Earlier, PM Shmyhal stated that Ukraine would need from 10 to 15 billion US dollars for fast recovery in 2024.