Ukraine's Air Force Launches 15 Strikes On Enemy Positions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched 15 strikes on enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters and three strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Facebook .

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold the defense in the east and south of Ukraine, carry out the offensive operation in Melitopol direction and offensive actions in Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, gain a foothold on the achieved lines," the report reads.

At the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on a residential high-rise building in the center of Zaporizhzhia city: civilians were killed, injured and went missing. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.

According to the General Staff, 69 combat engagements took place over the past 24 hours.

In total, the enemy launched three missile strikes, 35 airstrikes and 39 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated settlements. Also, the Russian occupiers launched another missile-air strike on Ukraine, using Kh-59 guided air missile, S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 6 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. One Kh-59 guided air missile and six Shahed drones were destroyed by air defense forces and means. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, civilians were killed and injured. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure objects were destroyed and damaged.

The Russians launched airstrikes on Mykolayivka in Sumy region; Serebrianske forestry, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Spirne, Vesele, New York, Avdiyivka, Stepove, Maryinka, Novomykhaylivka, Urozhayne, Staromayorske, Rivnopil in Donetsk region; Beryslav, Vesele in Kherson region.

About 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the North operational-strategic group of troops in Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active subversive activities to prevent the redeployment of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops in Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Ivanivka, and Kyslivka in Kharkiv region and another nine attacks near Nadiya in Luhansk region.

In Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In Bakhmut direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position near Klishchiyivka, Donetsk region. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault south of Bakhmut, inflict manpower and equipment losses on the occupiers and gain a foothold on the achieved frontiers.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops in Avdiyivka direction, the enemy keeps trying to encircle Avdiyivka. Five enemy attacks were repelled here.

In Maryinka and Shakhtarske directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 20 attacks by the occupiers in the area of Maryinka and Novomykhaylivka, as well as two attacks south of Zolota Nyva and south of Prechystivka in Donetsk region.

In Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position southwest of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational-strategic group of troops in Kherson direction, Ukrainian defenders conduct a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in Melitopol direction with partial success south of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region. Our soldiers inflict manpower and equipment losses on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

"Over the past day, the aviation of the defense forces launched 15 strikes on enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters and three strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems. Missile units hit five command posts, a personnel, weapons and military equipment cluster, an ammunition depot and an artillery system," the General Staff concluded.