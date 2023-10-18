Chronicles Of Victory: October 18, 2020

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18 . The Azerbaijani
Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron
Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale
provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline,
Trend reports.
The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with the liberation
of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian
occupation.
Trend presents the chronicle of the 22th day of
the Second Karabakh war:
- a publication about the Azerbaijani Armed Forces
raising the Azerbaijani flag over the ancient Khudafarin bridge was
posted on the official Twitter page of the President of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev.
- First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban
Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page.
- Despite the announcement of a new humanitarian ceasefire, the
Armenian armed forces once again grossly violated the agreement.
- The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has published a list of destroyed enemy equipment, announced the capture of an Armenian military
unit.
- The Air Defense Units of Azerbaijan shot down another Su-25 attack aircraft of the
Armenian Armed Forces.
- Armenian armed forces attempted to attack in Agdara, Fuzuli, Hadrut
and Jabrayil directions.
- Azerbaijani soldier captured positions of Armenian special forces.
Another tactical UAV of Armenia was destroyed .
- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced the seizure of military equipment and
ammunition of the Armenian Armed Forces.
- Azerbaijani flag was raised in center of liberated from occupation
Fuzuli city.
