Spectacular Inauguration Marks The Commencement Of The 9Th Global Literary Festival Noida 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – The 9th edition of the Global Literary Festival Noida, organized by the Asian Academy of Arts in collaboration with the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, commenced with grandeur and grandiosity at Marwah Studios in Noida Film City. This remarkable event has successfully brought together representatives from seventy countries, including esteemed authors, writers, poets, and artists from diverse regions, all united to celebrate the essence of love, peace, and unity through the medium of Art and Culture, echoing the festival's slogan: 'G-70: Uniting through Art and Culture.'



The festival was inaugurated amidst fervor and enthusiasm, as distinguished guests and attendees witnessed the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, a symbolic representation of enlightenment and wisdom. Following this, a garlanding of Lord Ganesha took place, signifying auspicious beginnings.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of GFJN and Chancellor of AAFT University, expressed his excitement at the festival's opening, highlighting the convergence of creative minds from around the world. He emphasized the festival's mission to bridge nations through the spirit of literature and artistic expression.



H.E. Cho Hui Chol, the Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Korea, extended his congratulations to Dr. Sandeep Marwah for this international showcase of literary and cultural exchange. Patricia Josephine NTYAM EHYA, Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of Gabon, invited attendees to participate in another literary festival planned for Gabon, showcasing her enthusiasm for fostering cultural connections.



Cdr. K L Ganju, Hon. Consul General of the Union of Comoros, acknowledged the significant impact of events organized by ICMEI and Marwah Studios in strengthening bilateral relations between India and Comoros. Dr. Dewakaar Goel, a distinguished author with 17 published books, praised the festival as a global bridge connecting multiple countries through the power of literature.



Renowned writer Robin Bhatt commended the fusion of literature and film writing, a distinctive feature of this festival. Savita Singh, a celebrated author and poetess, lauded the grand scale and societal relevance of the Global Literary Festival Noida.



During the inauguration, a book on Amrita Shergil by Dr. Neelam Verma was unveiled, alongside the release of a poster honoring Ram Manohar Lohia, an Indian social worker. A painting exhibition of artists from all over India was also opened by the dignitaries. Dr. Marwah expressed his gratitude to the esteemed dignitaries present by presenting festival mementos, followed by a vote of thanks by festival director Sushil Bharti.



The Global Literary Festival Noida 2023 promises to be a captivating amalgamation of literary brilliance and cultural exchange, fostering meaningful dialogues and connections among the global literary community.



