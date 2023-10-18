Autumnal Weather Patterns Bring Spotty Showers To Northern, Central Regions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct.18 (Petra) -- Moderate autumn temperatures and varying cloud cover are expected across the Kingdom on Wednesday.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department's report, the northern areas of the country, along with limited areas in the central regions may experience light and scattered rain showers. The prevailing winds will be moderate, mostly from the northwest, occasionally gaining strength.Thursday's weather will continue the pleasant and mild trend throughout most areas, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience moderate conditions.Low-level clouds are anticipated, with a possibility of intermittent, light rain showers in the northern parts of the country. The winds will maintain a moderate speed, primarily from the northwest.As we transition into Friday, a slight rise in temperatures is expected, bringing them closer to the seasonal averages. The weather will predominantly be sunny and mild, accompanied by gentle winds originating from the northwest to northeast.Saturday will witness a further increase in mercury levels, creating generally mild weather conditions across the country. The winds will be light, predominantly blowing from the northeast to southeast.Today's peak temperatures will be between 21 and 26 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 12 or even 9C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have sweltering weather, with highs of 33C and lows of 21C.