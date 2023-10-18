Electromagnetic Weapons Market Poised To Surge, Anticipated Size To Reach $2.06 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electromagnetic Weapons Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electromagnetic Weapons Market by Type (Rail Guns, Coil Guns, and Electromagnetic Pulse Generators), Platform (Land-Based, Air-Based, and Sea-Based), and End User (Military and Homeland Security): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030."As per the report, the global electromagnetic weapons industry was pegged at $0.35 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.06 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in development of small and compact electromagnetic weapons for UAV, increase in usage of electromagnetic weapons in military combat activities, and rise in modernization of weapons for military platforms have boosted the growth of the global electromagnetic weapons market. On the contrary, limitation associated with anti-personnel high-powered microwaves and risk of high collateral damage by electromagnetic weapons restrains the growth to some extent. However, increase in demand from emerging economies and growth in investment in research and development of advanced electromagnetic weapons are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The development of electromagnetic weapons has increased in the military sector. The factors such as increased military spending, rise in development of electromagnetic weapons, and advancements in technology are the are expected to propel the market growth. Electromagnetic weapons are being developed to disable electronic systems. These weapons bombard electronic systems with energy pulses to cause overloading and shut down. China, Russia, and the U.S. are actively pursuing these weapons to be added in their military arsenals.

The rail guns segment to dominate by 2030-

Based on type, the rail guns segment contributed more than half of the global electromagnetic weapons market share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the market by 2030, due to increased government investments in development of rail guns as they offer advantages such as long-range or extended munitions. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 20.4% throughout the forecast period. The report also includes an analysis of EMP and coil guns segment.

Based on platform, the sea-based segment contributed more than half of the global electromagnetic weapons market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the market by 2030, due to research and development programs in developed nations like U.S., for evolution of technologies to develop advanced naval electromagnetic weapons. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 20.3% throughout the forecast period. The report also includes an analysis of land-based and air-based segment.

North America to lead the trail in terms of revenue-

By geography, North America garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global electromagnetic weapons market . This is because of the high adoption of advanced weapons among government and military agencies in the region and increased government and military organizations' investment in development of advanced weapons due to rising security concerns. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.5% throughout the estimated period. This is attributed to increasing investment in defense sectors and development of advanced weapons across the Asia-Pacific region to tackle growing terrorism and regional disputes in countries such as China and India.

Leading market players-

Thales Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

BAE Systems

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Rheinmetall AG

The Boeing Company

Honeywell International Inc

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Key Findings Of The Study

🔆By type, the railgun segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

🔆By platform, the sea-based segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

🔆By end user, the military segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

🔆By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

