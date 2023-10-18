Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Q3 2023 Trading Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Harvest volumes Q3 2023 (1)



Farming Norway 86.0 thousand tonnes Farming Scotland 15.0 thousand tonnes Farming Chile 17.5 thousand tonnes Farming Canada 7.5 thousand tonnes Farming Ireland 2.0 thousand tonnes Farming Faroes 2.5 thousand tonnes Farming Iceland (Arctic Fish) 4.5 thousand tonnes Total 135.0 thousand tonnes

Quarterly harvest volumes were record-high at 135 thousand tonnes (GWE).

(1) The harvest volumes are provided in gutted weight equivalents (GWE).

Operational EBIT for the Group was approximately EUR 203 million in Q3 2023 (NOK 2 317 million, EURNOK 11.41) versus EUR 240 million in Q3 2022 (NOK 2 410 million, EURNOK 10.06). Blended farming cost was EUR 5.73 per kg in the quarter.

Total Operational EBIT per kg through the value chain was approximately as follows:

Norway EUR 2.15 Scotland EUR 0.65 Chile EUR 0.50 Canada EUR (0.60) Ireland EUR 0.80 Faroes EUR 1.90 Iceland EUR 0.15

Earnings in Canada were negatively impacted by algae-induced mortality.

Operational EBIT in Consumer Products was EUR 40 million (EUR 30 million in Q3 2022). Operational EBITDA in Feed was EUR 20 million in Q3 2023 (EUR 19 million in Q3 2022). Reported financial net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) for the group was approximately EUR 1 705 million at the end of the quarter (excluding IFRS 16 effects). The complete Q3 2023 report will be released on 8 November at 06:30 CET.

Please refer to the Annual Report for detailed descriptions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures such as Operational EBIT and NIBD.

