Semi-Automatic Weapons Market Top Winning Strategies

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Automatic weapons are a type of self-loading weapons which include semi-automatic and fully automatic firearms. An automatic firearm continuously fires rounds as long as the trigger is pressed and there is ammunition in the magazine. In contrast, a semi-automatic firearm fires one round with each individual trigger-pull. Automatic weapons such as anti-aircraft machine guns have extremely high rates of fire to maximize the probability of a hit. These guns are also mounted on fast attacking vehicles such as tanks and other fighting vehicles. The governments of different countries are investing heavily in the procurement of automatic weapons to act efficiently during warfare. For instance, in 2019, India has signed the contract for 72400 Sig Sauer Assault Rifles with the US firm.

COVID-19 Scenario analysis:

Due to COVID-19 situation, the supply chain of spare parts of semi-automatic weapons has been hampered due to the declared lockdowns across the globe.

A suspension or decrease in military activities have lessen the opportunities for semi-automatic weapons industries and their business development potential has been negatively impacted.

Considerable rise in demand in semi-automatic weapons market is expected in near future as world is moving toward normalcy.

Reduction in defense spending by governments has been also impacting semi-automatic weapons market as several expected orders are on hold.

The government all across the globe are cancelling the visa of foreign people and locking down affected area which is restricting scientists & engineers to move and affecting research & development of semi-automatic weapons.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Strong focus on soldier's modernization by global governments, cross border disputes, advancement in land warfare systems, and continuous upgradation of existing combat platforms are some of the major factors which drive the growth of semi-automatic weapons market. However, high cost associated with the development of semi-automatic weapons is hampering the growth of the semi-automatic weapons market. Contrarily, increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) in defense sector of developing countries is expected contribute in further growth of semi-automatic weapons market.

Strong focus on soldiers modernization

The speedily changing face of warfare is increasing focus of the defense forces and the governments of several countries to heavily concentrate on the development of newer & advanced solutions for soldier as well country's protection. Thereby, the demand for advanced weapons, body armor, and efficient artillery is constantly rising. Such parameters contribute in modernizing and enhancing soldier capabilities. The governments of several developed as well as developing countries are focusing on development as well as upgradation of weapons and ammunition, which is thereby contributing immensely in the growth of the semi-automatic weapons market.

This study presents the analytical depiction of the semi-automatic weapons industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the semi-automatic weapons market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the semi-automatic weapons market growth scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed semi-automatic weapons market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the semi-automatic weapons market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the global semi-automatic weapons market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Semi-Automatic Weapons Market Report Highlights

By Product

Automatic Rifle

Machine Gun

Light Machine Gun (LMG)

Medium Machine Gun (MMG)

Heavy Machine Gun (HMG)

Automatic Launchers

Grenade Launcher

Mortar Launcher

Missile Launcher

Automatic Cannon

Gatling Gun

By Caliber

Small 7mm

14

Medium Caliber

20mm

25mm

40mm

Others (27,35)

Large Caliber

81mm

120mm

Others (50,68,82)

By End Use

Airborne

Fighter Aircraft

Helicopters

Combat Support Aircraft

Land

Battle Tanks

Armored Fighting Vehicles

Light Protected Vehicles

Naval

Destroyers

Frigates

Corvettes

Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs)

By Region

North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, rest of LATAM)

The Middle East

Africa



