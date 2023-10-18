Mane & Company Announces Third Location Inside Saks San Antonio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Beauty expert, Alix Mane, partners with the luxury retailer to add her eponymous salon & spa concept to their in-store experience.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Following a partnership with Saks , local beauty favorite Mane & Company will soon unveil an additional location inside San Antonio's Saks Fifth Avenue Store. Slated to open Fall of 2023, the 3,486 square foot space will feature a luxuriously appointed salon, spa, and retail area featuring premium beauty products.The completely renovated interior, designed by Mane & Company proprietor Alix Mane, will have the elegant touches and a chic open concept style consistent with her existing San Antonio and New York City locations. All staff will be personally trained by Mane in the signature techniques she's honed over two decades as an industry leader, master colorist and stylist for a number of celebrities and VIPs.“Like Saks, Mane & Company is known for providing our clients with personalized service and an elevated experience. We're pleased to be able to offer Saks clientele convenient, high-end beauty services that enhance their time in-store,” said Mane.As a full-service salon and spa, customers of Mane & Company at Saks will be able to enjoy head to toe services. In addition to providing a complete spectrum of haircare– including cuts, blowouts, styling, color transformations, color corrections, keratin treatments, and hair extensions– Mane & Company will offer natural nail services and waxing.The Mane & Company spa will feature 5 treatment rooms, including a Vichy shower to accommodate a host of body treatments. Facials, including Mane & Company's popular Intraceuticals oxygen facial, massages, airbrush tans, and spa packages will be offered.“Saks is San Antonio's ultimate destination for luxury fashion. Our partnership with Saks will provide customers with even more ways to truly immerse themselves in style quite literally from head to toe,” continued Mane.Mane & Company at Saks San Antonio will carry Oribe products and will be one of the first locations in the nation to offer Alix Mane Pro Tools and Beautiful Blends by Alix Mane, a line of premier, ethically sourced hair extensions. The salon & spa will be open 7-days per week and maintain the same hours as the Saks store.ABOUT SAKS FIFTH AVENUESaks Fifth Avenue is the leading name in luxury shopping. Since 1924, the brand has maintained a reputation for delivering an expertly curated assortment of fashion and highly personalized service. The Saks Fifth Avenue experience offers seamless all-channel shopping through an elevated digital platform and in-person services provided by an extraordinary network of 39 Saks Fifth Avenue stores across North America.Shop on Saks and the Saks app, or visit Saks to find a Saks Fifth Avenue store location nearby. Follow @saks on Instagram, TikTok , Facebook and Twitter, @thesaksman on Instagram and Saks Fifth Avenue on LinkedIn.ABOUT MANE & COMPANYMane & Company is a Latin-woman-owned upscale salon and spa concept with locations in San Antonio and New York. With posh interiors, high-touch client service, and the latest techniques, Mane & Company creates beauty experiences that inspire confidence. Every team member is hand-picked, auditioned and personally trained by founder, master colorist and stylist, Alix Mane, to deliver her signature techniques with the highest level of artistry and care.For more information, visit .Appointments are available starting from October 21, 2023.

