Security-As-A-Service Market 2030: Protecting Data, Anytime, Anywhere | Your Shield In The Digital Battlefield

Security-as-a-service Market

The large service providers integrate their services into the organizations on the subscription basis, provides cost-effective and complete security solution.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The increase in cybercrime activities, growth of the sensitive organizational data, and the growth in trend of mobile devices drives the Security-as-a-service Market . Use of cloud technology has increased prominently over the years, which has created the need to have more protected and cost-effective security solutions. The strict government regulations have pushed the market to create a better integrated service complying with government regulations.

The reluctance to share the sensitive data, availability of free of cost security service, and the hesitation to the cloud-based security by the organizations limit the adoption of SaaS. Increase in e-businesses, rise in awareness about data security, growth in bring your own device (BYOD) trend, and adoption towards managed security practices create sufficient opportunities in the market. The increasing and dynamic nature of cybercrime poses a challenge

The market is disintegrated into international as well as regional players and it is highly diversified. The large international players try to acquire regional players to increase the workforce and boost their portfolio. For instance, in July 2016 Oracle Corporation acquired NetSuite Inc. The market expects intense competition owing to technological advancements, service extensions, and various services offered by vast vendors.

The market is segmented by component, application, organization size, industry verticals, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. The solution segment is further divided into endpoint protection, security information & event management, identity access management, email decryption, data loss prevention, and others. The service is segmented into training & education and consulting services.

Based on application area, the market is categorized into network security, web security, email security, database and cloud security, and others. Large and small & medium are segmentation across organization size. Based on industry verticals, it is divided into banking, financial, and insurance (BFSI), aerospace & defense, healthcare, public sector; IT & telecom, retail, and others. By geography, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Leading Market Players:

➢CipherCloud, Inc.

➢ Zscaler, Inc.

➢ Intel Security (MCAFEE)

➢ Trend Micro Incorporated

➢ Symantec Corporation

➢ Fortinet, Inc.

➢ Panda Security

➢ S.L.

➢ Alert Logic, Inc.

➢ Radware Ltd

➢ Cisco Systems, Inc.

These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Current and future Security-as-a-Service market trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness of the market.

