Hetmantsev: Number Of Installed Cash Registers Increases Significantly

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In late September and early October, the number of cash registers installed by entrepreneurs increased significantly.

This was reported by Danylo Hetmantsev, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy in a commentary to Ukrinform.

"We have not yet seen the first results (of inspections of the procedure for conducting settlement operations, which started on October 1 - ed.), but we saw a significant increase in the number of cash registers in late September and early October - by about 50 thousand," Hetmantsev said.

He suggested that everyone who needed to install cash registers had already done so.

"I think the first results of the inspections will be available in a month or two. And they will definitely not be in the amount of fines accrued, but in the de-shadowing of the economy," the deputy added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on July 30, the Verkhovna Rada adopted Law No. 8401, which returns the taxation system to the pre-war state. The document provides, in particular, for the restoration of liability for violations in the use of payment transaction registers from October 1, 2023.