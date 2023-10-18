Zelensky, Ramaphosa Discuss Peace Formula And Grain From Ukraine Initiative

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone call with President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The interlocutors emphasized the need to continue exporting Ukrainian grain, which is critical for the world's food security,” the President's Office informs .

The Head of State invited South Africa to take part in the second summit of the humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine.

The parties also discussed the implementation of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula.

"It is very important that South Africa supports the Ukrainian Peace Formula and is ready to participate in the next rounds of negotiations on its implementation. It is equally important that relations between Ukraine and South Africa are significantly building up," Zelensky emphasized.

The two leaders exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and discussed the possibility of evacuating South African citizens from the conflict zone in the region.