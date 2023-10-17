BCYW Foundation Empowering Young Women In The Fight Against Rising Breast Cancer In India And Asia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Pink-Purple logo of the BCYW Foundation explicitly promotes awareness about increasing incidences of young women's breast cancer and their unique challenges.

Indian Journal of Medical Research

Prevalence of breast cancer in three indicated age groups in India, Asia, and globally as per 2020 World Health Organization data.

Empowering Young Women: Navigating the Challenges of Breast Cancer with Year-Round Awareness and Pink-Purple Ribbon

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Breast cancer cases among young women are rising in India and other Asian countries, necessitating targeted strategies. According to 2020 WHO data, breast cancer comprises about 26.3% (n=178,361) of women's cancer in India, aligning with the Global average of 24.5% (n=2,261,419), while 22.9% (n=1,026,171) for Asia which accounts for about 45.37% Global breast cancer cases. However, a significant disparity emerges in new cases of Breast Cancer in Young Women under 39 years. In India, these cases constitute 15.69% of all breast cancer instances up to age 85, compared to 10.96% Global and 12.73% Asian new incidences of breast cancer in young women under 39. This highlights the urgent need for focused attention and grassroots efforts to address this concerning situation.To raise awareness about the issues germane to Breast Cancer in Young Women under 40, the Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation (BCYW Foundation) , a nonprofit International organization in the United States focused on alleviating the effects of breast cancer on young women through awareness, advanced research, and advocacy, is pleased to announce the publication of an article titled "Year-round Breast Cancer Awareness: Empowering Young Women in the Fight Against Breast Cancer" in the Indian Journal of Medical Research . The BCYW Awareness Perspective, featured in the flagship journal of the Indian Council of Medical Research, highlights and emphasizes the significance of continuous, year-round awareness and advocacy for women's breast health and introduces the BCYW Awareness Pink-Purple Ribbon.The pink ribbon symbolizes global breast cancer awareness, honoring those affected by the disease. However, young women facing early diagnoses encounter unique challenges. The BCYW Foundation has introduced the BCYW Awareness Pink-Purple ribbon logo to address this. This logo highlights the increasing cases of breast cancer among young women and the specific challenges they face compared to older patients.Breast cancer is often misunderstood as a disease affecting older women, leading to misconceptions and delayed diagnoses in younger individuals. Research primarily focused on postmenopausal women might overlook the challenges younger age groups face. BCYW, in particular, tends to be aggressive and diagnosed later, underscoring the urgency of early detection and awareness. Sustained, year-round campaigns targeting younger women are vital to enhance outcomes and alleviate this demographic's burden of breast cancer, extending beyond the confines of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.“The foundation emphasizes that breast cancer affects women regardless of age or ethnicity and is particularly challenging for young women who often face additional unique issues associated with young age,” said Rakesh Kumar, Ph.D., the Founder and CEO of the BCYW Foundation.“The foundation aims to achieve this through targeted awareness campaigns and promoting self-breast care to save young lives from breast cancer through its international presence. BCYW Awareness material is in 13 International languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and Malayalam.”Dr. Vaishali Zamre, a senior consultant and Head of the Breast Cancer Unit at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute (and a BCYW Foundation's ambassador in India), said,“As a breast cancer surgeon, I've observed a concerning trend of BCYW in India. It's crucial to recognize that breast cancer isn't limited to older age any longer.” Dr. Zamre believes that“it's vital to inform women in their twenties and thirties about this reality, and all breast healthcare providers must be vigilant.”“Breast cancer management for young Indian women is full of challenges. The National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) has predicted that nearly 2,30,000 breast cancer cases will be reported annually by 2025, with a steady increase in cases of young women under <40. As BCYW is an altogether distinct entity, risk factors contributing to the BCYW rise have to be restricted and counteracted by timely cancer awareness and screening programs”, said Professor MD Ray of Surgical Oncology at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi.Professor Amit Gupta from AIIMS - Rishikesh noted, "Breast cancer is considered a disease of the elderly, but its occurrence in younger women (under 40 years old) is not uncommon. Also, diagnosis is difficult because their breast tissue is generally denser than that of older women, and routine screening is not recommended for women below 40 years old except for high-risk groups. The perspective by Kumar, Saini, and Ganguly on the empowerment of young women towards breast cancer and year-round awareness is thought-provoking. Also, the concept of the Pink-Purple ribbon logo for young women by the BCYW foundation is an intellectual initiative to identify the challenges and obstacles faced by young women during the trajectory of breast cancer.”Professor Vartika Saxena, Chair - Community and Family Medicine, AIIMS - Rishikesh (an ambassador of the BCYW Foundation in India), noted,“Considering India's traditional setting, I believe equipping young women with precise knowledge and skills for self-examination at the grassroots level is crucial for early identification and lessening the severe impacts of a late diagnosis.”Another BCYWF Ambassador in India, Professor Sunil Saini, Director of the Cancer Research Institute, Swami Rama Himalayan University – believed that“we should acknowledge the problem, integrate BCYW into national health research priorities, curricula of health and medical education, revisit the guidelines for early detection with a focus on young women.”The BCYW Foundation invites you to support the BCYW Awareness Pink-Purple Ribbon alongside the Pink ribbon, advocating for awareness, advanced research, self-breast health, early detection, and prevention efforts year-round. Together, we can create a lasting impact, extending beyond the limitations of October and turning every day into an opportunity for breast cancer awareness. Your participation is crucial in making a difference in young women's lives and facing this disease.About the BCYW Foundation: The Foundation comprises dedicated volunteers united by a common goal: to positively impact the lives of young women dealing with breast cancer. The BCYW Foundation is spearheaded by a diverse international team of breast cancer doctors, physician-scientists, scientists, advocates, breast cancer survivors, NGO and its representatives, and global ambassadors from 15 countries. Our exclusive focus is on the key challenges young women face regarding breast cancer. We strive to ensure our daughters, granddaughters, and young women no longer face this disease.

