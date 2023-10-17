Abdullah Bin Zayed, Irish FM Review Latest Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
ABU DHABI, 17th October, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a phone call with
Micheál Martin, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence of Ireland, the latest developments in the region and ways to protect civilians and secure relief and medical aid through urgent, safe humanitarian corridors.
The two ministers also discussed the ongoing regional and international efforts to end extremism, escalating violence and to protect civilian lives from the fallout of the crisis.
The two sides underscored the importance to intensifying efforts to restore security and stability in the region.
