Mountain Bike Race Sees Remarkable Participation Of Male And Female Riders

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 17th October, 2023 (WAM) - The Mountain Bike Race was successfully held at the mountain bike track in Mushrif Park – Al-Khawaneej, with remarkable participation of male and female riders of various ages and multi-nationalities.

The Race was organised by Dubai Sports Council (DSC) in collaboration with Dubai Municipality, and riders passed through a forest of 70 thousand trees.

Part of the Race was attended by Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of DSC, Naser Aman Al-Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC, Ali Omar Al-Baloushi, Director of Sports Events Department of DSC, Ahmed Al-Zarouni, Director of Public Parks and Entertainment Events Department in Dubai Municipality.

In 56 km mountain race – professional men category, Ajit Salman won 1st place within a time of 01:58:18 hour, followed by Oscar Marquez in the 2nd place within 02:00:25.038 hours, and Yassin Aya Bouazza in the 3rd place within 2:00:25.886 hours, while in the women category, Lauren Mullarkey secured 1st place within a time of 02:21:15 hours, followed by Helly Bachovin Von in the 2nd place within 02:27:49 hours and Nicole Radman in the 3rd place within 02:28:29 hours.

In 56 km sand race – professional men category, Almir Mujek gained 1st place within 02:03:25 hours, followed by Miguel Veterano in the 2nd place within 02:03:46 hours and Ashraf Khudhairi in the 3rd place within 02:06:27 hours. In women category, Rebecca Mink won 1st place within a time of 02:29:44 hours, followed by Don Barnable in the 2nd place within 03:04:17 hours and Juliana Vetrano in the 3rd place within 03:09:28 hours.

In 37 km mountain race – amateur men category, Shihab Hamid won 1st place within 01:21:23 hour, followed by Munzer Al-Hassani in the 2nd place within 01:21:23 hour and Gaylord Palonquita in the 3rd place within 01:22:16 hour, while Annie Bailey secured 1st place in the women category within a time of 01:42:52 hour, followed by Emilie Mikkola in the 2nd place within 01:44:45 hour and Monica Fernandes in the 3rd place within 01:46:44 hour.

In 37 km sand race – amateur men category, Gregory Simpson won 1st place within 01:26:15 hour, followed by Francis J.R. Reese in the 2nd place within 01:31:09 hour and Pedro Sardo in the 3rd place within 01:32:39 hour. In women category, Liz Yaslick gained 1st place within a time of 01:49:20 hour, followed by Rawdha Al-Sakit in the 2nd place within 02:07:38 hours.

In 18 km men's mountain race – community category, Anthony Rogai won 1st place within a time of 43:54 minutes, followed by Mohammed Al-Ali in the 2nd place within 44:54 minutes and Abdulla Yousuf in the 3rd place, while in the women's race, Andreja Brill won 1st place within 51:15 minutes followed by Mari Anili in the 2nd place within 52:16 minutes and Mai Jasmine Rivera in the 3rd place within 55: 48 minutes.

In 18 km men's sand race – community category, Andrey Viljoen won 1st place within a time of 43:02 minutes, followed by Alfian Hussain in the 2nd place within 54:25 minutes. In women's race, Pamela Fox secured 1st place within 53:41 minutes followed by Sunshine Salgado in the 2nd place within 59:19 minutes.

The mountain bike track is designed in such distinctive way that adds more suspense and excitement to the race and enables contestants to bike through trees with several climbs, curves and jumps. The mountain bike track extends for a length of 50 km in all its stages. It is divided into three tracks as follows: the blue and green tracks; the length of both together is 20 km and the blue track; the length of which is 30 km. All tracks are designed as per top world standards and specifications.