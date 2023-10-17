Global Future Councils Explore Inclusive Care Models, Sustainable Tourism, Future Cities

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 17th October, 2023 (WAM) - The Global Future Councils 2023 Annual Meeting, hosted by the UAE government and the World Economic Forum (WEF), today explored the future of society, stressing the need for more inclusive models for sustainable development, tourism and care. Experts looked at the future of cities, the future of healthcare, and the future of sustainable tourism in the context of climate change and an ageing population.

The Future of Autonomous Mobility Council examined ways to deploy autonomous mobility across land, sea and air, especially in urban areas. Council members focused on the need to increase investments in road, port and airport infrastructure to cope with new developments in autonomous mobility.

The Future of Cities Council explored solutions that empower cities to realize their potential through developing and adopting more sustainable urban development models. Attendees tackled the broad and complex challenge posed by the urban affordability crisis.

The Future of Care Economy Council explored best practices to tackle future challenges resulting from an ageing population. The council looked at investments, incentives and partnerships that can support a successful and efficient care economy able to cope with changes in global demographics.

The Future of Sustainable Tourism Council explored transforming climate change challenges into promising opportunities for a sustainable tourism sector. It highlighted how tourist destinations can be redesigned to become more environmentally friendly.

The Global Future Councils Annual Meeting gathers more than 600 international experts and thinkers from 30 councils, along with government officials and representatives of international organizations and academic institutions. The forum aims to set the agenda for the 2024 World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Since its launch, as part of a partnership between the UAE government and WEF in 2008, the Global Future Councils has brought together more than 12,000 participants from 100 countries, who have met in about 900 councils that address the future of the sectors impacting humanity.

