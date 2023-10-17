Anatara Lifesciences Limited (ASX:ANR) Webinar On The Company's Stage 1 Irritable Bowel Syndrome

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is pleased to invite shareholders, investors and interested parties to an online Webinar on the Company's Stage 1 Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) clinical trial results, hosted by Chair, Dr. David Brookes.The webinar will be held on Thursday 19th October 2023 at 11:00am AEDT / 10:30am ACDT / 8:00am AWSTFor the Q&A session, investors are invited to send questions for the webinar prior to 9:00am AEDT Thursday 19th October 2023 to:Register for the webinar at the link below:After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. A recording will be available at the above link shortly after the conclusion of the live session.







Limited (ASX:ANR )

is

developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing products for human and animal health. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products.



























Dr. David Brookes Chair, Anatara Lifesciences Ltd +61 (0) 411 712 579 Dirk van Dissel Candour Advisory - Investor Relations +61 (0) 408 326 367