Global Crowdsourced Security Market Witnesses Exponential Growth, Surpassing Projections, Reports Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Crowdsourced Security Market

Rising cyber threats, need for enhanced security, and cost-effective solutions drive the global crowdsourced security market.

PORTLAND, ORIGON, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The rise in need to meet regulatory compliance requirements and increase in security-related issues in businesses due to digital transformation are the factors driving the growth of the crowdsourced security market . In addition, surge in need to update the traditional security testing methodologies to latest security testing is expected to drive the market growth. However, intellectual property right infringement and fear of receiving low quality services are the factors hampering the market growth. Furthermore, the fast implementation of technology at enterprise levels, the new era digital technologies leading the market, increasing number of applications, and data shifting rapidly into the digital reality provides lucrative opportunities of the growth of crowdsourcing security market.

☛ Request Sample Report at:

The adoption of evolving technologies, such as cloud computing, along with the acceptance of online services, create huge possibility for cyber-attackers from around the world to cause damage to systems, resulting in organizations to adopt crowdsourced security solutions. The existence of growing countries, such as India and China are rapidly implementing latest technologies due to the increasing internet saturation and improving customer demand. Adoption of new techniques to safeguard the systems and applications is responsible for the growth of the crowdsourced security market in the region.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

► The spread of COVID-19 virus has opened the opportunities for the companies to adopt latest technology and shift their work from offline to online mode. This requires the software which integrates the on-premises data with cloud data. The data being confidential requires the proper security from the hackers and hence positively impact the growth of crowdsourcing security market.

► The threat of cyber-attacks has increased during the current COVID-19 pandemic, with many company personnel working remotely and outside centralized company security systems creating the demand for security solution. In addition, even small businesses need to have access to specialists in cybersecurity and need to perform penetration testing on an urgent basis.

☛ For Report Customization:

The rapid digital transformation taking place around the world has changed the manner in which the businesses are operating. Therefore, with the fast implementation of technology at enterprise levels, increasing number of applications, and data transfer across the devices has created threat form hackers. Hackers have discovered more opportunities to build and find more access points making it difficult for the cyber security experts to find and fix weaknesses and keep a track. This has led businesses to demand for secured approaches for securing applications and systems through crowdsourcing security platforms.

Crowdsourced security is the system that invites group of people to check an asset for security vulnerabilities. The number of people for testing may vary from less than a few dozen to some hundreds. It is a software tool used by various organizations and enterprises for auditing the safety and security of their applications and the infrastructure. Crowdsourcing security is an effective risk-reduction technique that is used by various companies including Google LLC., Facebook Inc., and Apple Inc. Furthermore, Crowdsourced security provides support to the most crucial attack surfaces such as web and APIs interfaces on server, mobile and loT platform. It is used to provide particular security, detecting fraud and cyber security attacks.

☛ Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount On This Report:

Key Market Players:

► Bugcrowd Inc.

► Detectify

► HackerOne

► Cobalt Labs Inc.

► Planit

► Synack

► Rainforest

► Zerocopter

► Applause

► passbrains

☛ Inquiry Before Buying:

Similar Report:

1. Crowdsourced Testing Market

2. Crowdsourced Testing Software Market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn