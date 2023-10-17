The Future Of Human Rights In Russia

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) Какое будущее у прав человека в России?



But this month, after various“friendship” visits by Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, to Africa and to South America, Moscow hoped it had enough votes at the UN general assembly to regain its seat on the human rights council.

On this week's Inside Geneva, we hear from Russian human rights defenders why they think that is such a terrible idea. Leave aside for a moment the well documented violations committed inside Ukraine – the indiscriminate bombing, the torture of detainees, the transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia – inside Russia itself the government has“brought back the entire arsenal of Soviet style repressive techniques, used to eradicate all dissent within the country, and scare people into silence.”

These were the words of Evgenia Kara-Murza, Russian human rights defender and wife of Vladimir Kara-Murza, recently sentenced to 25 years in prison in Siberia, simply for protesting Russia's war in Ukraine.