Arab Chamber To Increase Space At APAS Show 2024 By Twofold

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))





São Paulo – The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC)'s spaces will increase twofold in the White pavilion of the APAS Show 2024, with 200 square meters, and another 45 square meters in the Blue pavilion, according to the Marketing & Content director of the entity, Silvana Gomes.

APAS Show is Latin America's biggest supermarket sector event and will celebrate its 38th anniversary in 2024. According to the director general of the São Paulo Supermarket Association (APAS), Carlos Correa (pictured above), next year's goal is to sustain the event's reputation as a reference in the industries of food and other products sold in supermarkets.“This year, we had 900 exhibitors, of which 200 were foreign,” said Correa.

Correa (L) and Mansour (R)

According to the director general, APAS receives more international exhibitors each edition.“The only issue we have is the physical space to bring in more companies,” he said. The space restriction prevents the show, already in São Paulo's biggest venue, from growing further, said Correa.

For the 2024 edition, Correa said that the event will continue to bolster healthy products, such as foods nutritionists and cardiologists recommend.“The Yellow pavilion will be increasingly focused on this segment, a growing area of healthy and natural products. We want to expand the spectrum of food as health,” he said. Correa said for these products to increase sales volume, the best way is to showcase them at the APAS Show.

Correa visited the ABCC headquarters in São Paulo this Tuesday (17) and was received by Gomes, the secretary-general & CEO, Tamer Mansour, and the Institutional Relations analyst, Elaine Prates. They discussed ways to expand the partnership between the APAS Show and the ABCC, with, for instance, a schedule of activities before, during, and after the event, in addition to increasing the promotion of the APAS brand among Arabs with joint efforts.

Translated by Elúsio Brasileiro

Bruna Garcia/ANBA Bruna Garcia/ANBA

The post Arab Chamber to increase space at APAS Show 2024 by twofold appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .