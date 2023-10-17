Time To Develop Intelligence Related To Morality, Virtue - Prince Hassan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, HRH Prince Hassan on Monday participated in the World Food Day's opening ceremony in Rome.



In his address, Prince Hassan said that it is important that food, water and health crises do not turn into security crises; as water, food and health security are existential issues linked to human dignity, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



It is of essence to adopt an agenda that avoids conflicts and perils by identifying and understanding peoples' needs through pluralism and partnership, the prince said.

Prince Hassan drew attention to His Majesty's call at the 2020 International Borlaug Dialogue to establish a regional centre for food security in Jordan.

“His Majesty the King stressed that the centre will be a source of research, data, knowledge, exchange of experiences and a centre for providing emergency assistance to countries in the region,” he said.

His Royal Highness called for keeping track of the global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), a poverty measure that reflects the multiple deprivations that poor people face in the areas of education, health and living standards.



The prince noted that the MPI covers a study of 1.3 billion people, adding that 21.7 per cent of the world's population live in acute multidimensional poverty, of which almost half are children.



“When we are faced with poverty figures all over the world, why does the world pay only 36 per cent of what the world owes to humanity?”

“The current era has made us witness the continuous progress of artificial intelligence and technology in solving and countering global challenges, and yet 800 million people still suffer from hunger,” Prince Hassan said.

“I always say that we have a lot of artificial intelligence and technology. Isn't it time to develop some intelligence related to morality and virtue?” the prince said.



Presidents of Iraq and Ireland were among the attendees in addition to Italy's foreign minister and FAO director general, among other prominent figures from around the world.

The theme of World Food Day 2023 is Water is life, water is food. Leave no one behind.

The theme aims to highlight the suffering of 2.4 billion people living in water-stressed countries, deterioration of ecosystems and impacts of climate change.



