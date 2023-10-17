|
SUSE S.A.: Mandatory Ownership Notification
Mandatory Ownership Notification
Notification referred to in Article 3(1) of the Luxembourg law of 21 July 2012 on
squeeze-out and sell-out of securities of companies currently admitted or previously admitted to trading on a regulated market or having been offered to the public and amending the Law of 23 December 1998 establishing a financial sector supervisory commission
(hereinafter, the“Law”)
Identity of the issuer or underlying issuer of existing securities to which voting rights are attached : SUSE SA
Identity of the majority shareholder : Marcel LUX III S.à r.l.
Identity of the persons acting in concert with the majority shareholder :: N/A
Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box(es)) :
[ ] the notifying person is a majority shareholder as at 1 October 2012 (date of entry into force of the Law);
[ X ] the notifying person becomes a majority shareholder following a transaction;
[ ] the notifying person is a majority shareholder that falls below one of the thresholds laid down in Article 1(1) of the Law;
[ ] the notifying person is a majority shareholder that acquires additional securities of the company concerned. Date and description of the transaction that triggered the notification requirement: Settlement of the voluntary public purchase offer by Marcel LUX III S.à r.l. on 6 October 2023 Ways securities are held : Directly in dematerialized form
Notification details:
| A. Capital carrying voting rights
| Total amount of the company's capital on which the calculation is based: USD 17,101,499.80 represented by 171,014,998 shares without any nominal value
|
Securities (identified by their ISIN code, the register of shareholders or other identification criteria)
| Situation prior to the transaction that triggered the notification requirement
|
Situation after the transaction that triggered the notification requirement
|
Amount of capital carrying voting rights (direct and indirect)
| Amount of capital carrying voting rights
| Percentage of capital carrying voting rights
|
direct
|
indirect
|
direct
|
indirect
| LU2333210958
| USD 13,506,022 represented by 135,060,220 shares
| USD 16,790,830.40 represented by 167,908,304 shares
|
| 98.18%
|
| TOTAL
| USD 13,506,022 represented by 135,060,220 shares
| USD 16,790,830.40 represented by 167,908,304 shares
|
| 98.18%
|
|
B. Voting rights
| Total amount of the company's voting rights on which the calculation is based: 171,014,998
|
Securities (identified by their ISIN code, the register of shareholders or other identification criteria)
| Situation prior to the transaction that triggered the notification requirement
|
Situation after the transaction that triggered the notification obligation
|
Number of voting rights
|
Number of voting rights
| Percentage of voting rights
| direct
| indirect
| direct
| indirect
| LU2333210958
| 135,060,220
| 167,908,304
|
| 98.18%
|
| TOTAL
| 135,060,220
| 167,908,304
|
| 98.18%
|
Additional information (where appropriate): Following settlement of its voluntary public purchase offer by Marcel LUX III S.à r.l. for all ordinary shares in SUSE SA on 6 October 2023, Marcel LUX III S.à r.l. held 167,908,304 shares carrying voting rights in SUSE SA, representing 98.18% of the total voting rights in SUSE SA.
Done in Luxembourg on 16 October 2023
Signature
